Deutsche Telekom to launch 5G services in 6 German cities this year

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday it would launch next-generation mobile services in six German cities this year, starting in Berlin, Hamburg and Bonn, and expand that coverage to 20 cities by the end of next year.

“Deutsche Telekom is starting in the metropolises and will broaden out its network into less densely populated areas,” Deutsche Telekom said in a statement released before a briefing on the company’s 5G strategy. ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel )