Telefonica Deutschland seeks to halt German spectrum auction - court

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland filed an emergency injunction seeking a temporary halt to Germany’s mobile spectrum auction, a spokesman for the Cologne administrative court said on Tuesday.

Michael Ott said the 60-page motion was received on Monday, but it was unclear how quickly the court would issue a ruling since the BNetzA federal network regulator, which set the terms for the auction, must first have a chance to respond.

“The petitioner wants to use the emergency motion to achieve a temporary halt to the mobile spectrum auction,” he told Reuters. The auction of spectrum that operators want to use to launch 5G services is planned for the second half of March. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Douglas Busvine)