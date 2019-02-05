Telefonica Deutschland files emergency petition on mobile spectrum auction

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland has filed an emergency petition to a German court regarding Germany’s mobile spectrum auction, a spokesman for the Cologne administrative court said on Tuesday.

A court spokesman said it received an emergency motion from Telefonica but had no immediate details. Telefonica declined to comment.

Sources close to Germany’s No.3 mobile operator have said previously they might seek an injunction to halt the auction of spectrum due to be held in the second half of March.

The terms for the auction, set by the BNetzA federal network regulator, have already drawn lawsuits from the operators although these were expected to be heard alongside the auction of frequencies earmarked for the rollout of 5G services. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Douglas Busvine Editing by Edmund Blair)