CEOs of Ericsson and Nokia to meet Germany's Merkel next week - sources

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Ericsson and Nokia will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, two government sources said on Friday, amid debate in Berlin over how best to regulate foreign providers of telecoms equipment.

No further details were immediately available on the talks, which come amid calls from some lawmakers to ban China’s Huawei , the global leader in telecoms networks, on national security grounds.

Nokia of Finland is the second largest telecoms equipment supplier, followed by Ericsson of Sweden.