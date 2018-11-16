At least 98 pct of German households to get 100 Mbit/s internet by 2022 - agency

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s federal network agency said on Friday that at least 98 percent of households in Europe’s largest economy should get internet with download speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s by the end of 2022 and the 5G auction in spring 2019 would be open to new bidders.

All federal motorways, the most important highways and most important railways should also get internet with at least 100 Mbit/s by the end of 2022, the final draft for the 5G auction showed. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)