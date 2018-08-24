Fourth German network operator desirable - antitrust authority

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust regulator said on Friday it would be desirable for next year’s 5G mobile spectrum auction to open the way for a fourth operator to enter the market, rebutting arguments from established players that more competition would hit investment.

The Federal Cartel Office also called for service providers and virtual network operators to be entitled to gain access to networks on a fair and non-discriminatory basis. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)