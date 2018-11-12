German regulator says still working on 5G auction draft amid delay talk

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s federal network regulator said on Monday it was still working on a final draft of terms for the planned auction of 5G mobile spectrum, amid growing talk in Berlin that the process may be put on hold to address national security concerns.

The regulator, called BNetzA for short, said it was working hard to complete the draft but would not be able to submit it two weeks before a meeting of its advisory board on Nov 26, as is customary.