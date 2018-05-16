FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 16, 2018 / 8:26 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Germany to auction 2 Gigahertz, 3.6 Gigahertz frequencies for 5G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Network Regulator (BNetzA) said on Wednesday it would auction spectrum in the 2 Gigahertz and 3.6 Gigahertz frequency ranges that mobile operators will need to launch fifth-generation services.

Final auction conditions will be made available by the end of the year, the BNetzA said in a statement, after confirming on Tuesday that the auctions themselves would not be held until early 2019.

Further frequencies will also be offered for local and regional networks in the 3,700 to 3,800 Megahertz and 26 Gigahertz ranges.

The availability of the new frequencies is vital to rolling out technologies such as “connected” factories or driverless cars.

The German government also hopes that the auctions will raise billions of euros, which it plans to use to upgrade the national broadband network as part of plans to create a so-called Gigabit society by the mid-2020s. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.