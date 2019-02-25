Corrections News
REFILE-German network agency admits four companies to 5G spectrum auction

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German network regulator BNetzA said on Monday it had admitted four companies to take part in Germany’s auction of fifth-generation mobile licences.

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Telefonica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch, a unit of United Internet, are admitted to the auction that will begin on March 19, BNetzA said.

The date could be changed due to ongoing legal proceedings, it added. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal)

