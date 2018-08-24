UPDATE 1-Fourth German mobile network operator desirable -regulator

* Germany plans 5G spectrum auction in early 2019

* Cartel office chief says third-party network access key

* Big Three push back against lowering barriers to entry

* United Internet’s 1&1 unit eyes 5G bid (Adds quotes, context)

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust regulator called on Friday for a fourth mobile operator to enter the market when 5G licenses are awarded next year, rebutting arguments from the Big Three established players that more competition would hit investment.

The Federal Cartel Office also called for operators to open up their networks on a fair and non-discriminatory basis to third parties, which it said would be vital to ensure Germany can digitise its services and industry.

The network regulator is due to hold a 5G mobile spectrum auction early next year.

“It would be desirable for competition on the mobile market if the auction enabled the entry of a fourth network operator,” the cartel office said in a statement.

The antitrust watchdog’s intervention comes as the Federal Network Regulator (BNetzA) finalises terms to auction the 2 Gigahertz and 3.6 Gigahertz frequencies that operators will need to launch fifth-generation services.

The three existing operators - Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland - have pushed back against calls for auction terms that would lower barriers to entry.

United Internet, whose 1&1 unit specialises as a so-called Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), has flirted with the idea of bidding in the 5G auction. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)