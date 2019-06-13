UPDATE 1-Shares in 1&1 Drillisch soar after Germany 5G win

* 1&1 secures position as new fourth operator

* German market lags globally

* Auction was expensive, operators say

* Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone among those buying spectrum (Updates with Vodafone comment, share prices)

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in 1&1 Drillisch surged on Thursday after it won spectrum in Germany’s 5G mobile auction, securing it a position as a new fourth operator in a market that has lagged other countries’ in its development.

Germany raised 6.55 billion euros ($7.40 billion) from its 5G mobile spectrum auction, the Federal Network Regulator (BNetzA) said on Wednesday, concluding a near three-month bidding war.

Shares in 1&1 Drillisch, until now a ‘virtual’ mobile player, was up 9.4% at 0833 GMT. United Internet , which controls 1&1, was up 6.8%.

1&1 paid 1.07 billion euros for 70 MHz, bringing billionaire CEO Ralf Dommermuth closer to his dream of running Germany’s fourth operator.

The other three winners of the spectrum were Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland .

The operators complained that the price they were paying would sap their ability to invest in next-generation networks. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is judged to be behind the United States, Japan and Korea - countries that are already starting to roll out 5G services.

Vodafone’s Germany CEO Hannes Ametsreiter said in a blog on Thursday that he was unhappy with the auction because of its expense. “The result: enormous damage for a digital Germany,” he wrote.

Vodafone rose 1.7%, Deutsche Telekom 0.7% and Telefonica Deutchland 3.5%. ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in London; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Thomas Escritt)