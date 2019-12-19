CTS, Kapsch claim half billion euro from Germany over failed road toll

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - CTS Eventim and Kapsch which were due to operate a road toll on German motorways — had it not been blocked by a EU court decision — through a joint venture, will seek damages of around 560 million euros ($622.78 million) from the German state, CTS said.

“... the contractually agreed payments claims against the Federal Republic of Germany amount to a total of approx. EUR 560 millions...,” CTS said in an adhoc statement, adding that an independent auditor would now review the amount.

A European court in June ruled that a road toll Germany intended to implement was illegal as it was discriminatory in effect against citizens of neighbouring countries.

After the decision, the cancellation of the contracts with the CTS and Kapsch by Germany’s Transport Ministry has led to a political spat in Berlin, including the creation of a parliamentary inquiry commission and calls for Germany’s conservative transport minister, Andreas Scheuer, to resign.