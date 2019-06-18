Car toll in its current form is off table, but discussion needs to go on, German minister says

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Germany will accept and immediately implement the EU top court decision that a planned highway toll for cars breaches European law, Germany’s transport minister said on Tuesday, but he added that the political discussion on the issue would continue.

Asked whether Berlin is planning a new push to introduce a toll on users of Germany’s highly frequented highways, Andreas Scheuer said: “It’s much too early to say this today.” He added a task force would now look into possible alternatives.

The European Court of Justice earlier on Tuesday backed a challenge from Austria, which said Berlin’s plan to put the economic burden of the toll on drivers from EU countries while giving German car owners a tax relief over the same amount, was discrimination. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michael Nienaber)