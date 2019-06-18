German interior minister laments EU court ruling on road toll

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - A decision by the European Court of Justice to strike down German government plans to impose a highway toll that favours German drivers over their EU peers is incomprehensible, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Tuesday.

The court ruling that the toll amounts to discrimination is a blow to Seehofer’s Bavaria-based Christian Social Union (CSU), which runs the transport ministry and had been the main backer of the toll.

"You can accept court decisions but you don't have to understand them," Seehofer said during a news conference. "I don't understand it."