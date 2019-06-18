EU court ruling rejecting German road toll is surprising - car lobby

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - The EU top court ruling that a planned German highway toll breaches EU law is surprising, Germany’s VDA car industry association said on Tuesday.

The European Court of Justice earlier on Tuesday backed a challenge from Austria, which said Berlin’s plan to put the economic burden of the toll on drivers from EU countries while giving German car owners a tax relief over the same amount, was discrimination.

In a statement following the court’s decision, VDA said it expected the German government to make sure that there would be no additional charges for German car owners. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Tassilo Hummel)