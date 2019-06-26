Road toll companies made mistakes - German transport minister

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Contracts the German government signed with private companies to implement its road toll scheme - which a European court has since ruled illegal - were cancelled partly due to breaches by the companies, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said.

A European court last week ruled that the road toll scheme was illegal as it was discriminatory in effect against citizens of neighbouring countries. The costs involved in cancelling those contracts caused a public outcry.

Addressing the German parliament's transport committee, Scheuer said the cancellations were partly related to omissions and breaches by Kapsch and Eventim.