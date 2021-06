BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - German tourism lobby group DRV said on Friday it expects summer bookings to remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels for 2021 despite falling infection rates.

The booking volume is currently at 30% of the levels of pre-crisis year 2019 and they expect the summer travel market to reach about 40%, the DRV said. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Caroline Copley Editing by Kirsti Knolle)