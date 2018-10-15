Brexit deal looking more difficult to clinch - Germany's Merkel

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Clinching a Brexit deal is looking more difficult even if 90 percent of an agreement on Britain’s departure from the European Union is completed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
“With the exit agreement we were actually very hopeful that it could perhaps succeed but at the moment it actually looks a bit more difficult,” Merkel said, before referring to the Northern Ireland border question.
Reporting by Michelle Martin Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Joseph Nasr