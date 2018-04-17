Germany expects big increase in revenues from truck tolls

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - Germany expects sharply higher revenues from lorry tolls in 2018 after charges were expanded to all 40,000 km of federal roads this year in line with EU guidelines, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday.

Scheuer said the ministry was projecting around 7.2 billion euros in annual revenues from the truck toll in coming years, meaning it now expects to collect 36 billion euros in all by the end of 2022 for road construction and maintenance.

“That is much better than expected and great news, because it benefits us all,” Scheuer said.

Truck tolls generated about 4.8 billion euros for federal coffers in 2017.

Lorries pay tolls to use highways and some other main roads, with specific charges based on weight and emissions.

EU guidelines call for lorry taxes to be based on the cost of construction and maintenance of streets, as well as noise and air pollution assessments. (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Andrea Shalal Editing by Hugh Lawson)