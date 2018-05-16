Telekom, Daimler settle truck toll dispute with German government

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - A consortium that owns motorway truck toll company Toll Collect has agreed to pay the German government 3.2 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to settle a dispute over the late introduction of the system, Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday.

The deal was first reported by German business newspaper Handelsblatt, which quoted government sources.

The government in 2004 sought damages from Toll Collect - which is 45 percent-owned by German carmaker Daimler, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom and 10 percent by Vinci unit Cofiroute - over delays to the introduction of the world’s first satellite-based truck toll system.