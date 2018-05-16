FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 16, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Telekom, Daimler settle truck toll dispute with German government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - A consortium that owns motorway truck toll company Toll Collect has agreed to pay the German government 3.2 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to settle a dispute over the late introduction of the system, Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday.

The deal was first reported by German business newspaper Handelsblatt, which quoted government sources.

The government in 2004 sought damages from Toll Collect - which is 45 percent-owned by German carmaker Daimler, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom and 10 percent by Vinci unit Cofiroute - over delays to the introduction of the world’s first satellite-based truck toll system.

$1 = 0.8465 euros Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.