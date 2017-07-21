FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German broadcaster n-tv drops Turkey investment ads
July 21, 2017 / 8:37 AM / a month ago

German broadcaster n-tv drops Turkey investment ads

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - German news broadcaster n-tv will no longer run adverts that aimed to attract investment in Turkey, it said on Friday, after Germany stepped up pressure on the NATO ally following the detention of rights activists.

Germany on Thursday told its citizens to exercise caution if travelling to Turkey and threatened measures that could hinder German investment there. Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted on Friday as comparing Turkey with the former communist Eats German state.

The adverts, which featured German soccer player Lukas Podolski and various executives, have been criticised by viewers, n-tv said.

"Since Tuesday, the political backdrop has completely changed and our sales team has decided that showing the campaign no longer makes sense," the broadcaster said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michelle Martin)

