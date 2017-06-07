Merkel says must keep talking to Turkey after troops quit air base

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - It is important that Germany and its NATO ally Turkey keep talking even after German troops leave the Incirlik air base due to Ankara's refusal to allow German lawmakers access to its soldiers there, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"We have a huge range of common interests with Turkey and also close economic relations, so discussions are very necessary," Merkel told reporters after her cabinet backed the withdrawal of troops from the base. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)