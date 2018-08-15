German, Turkish ministers to meet before Erdogan-Merkel talks

BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The finance and economy ministers of Germany and Turkey will meet to prepare for President Tayyip Erdogan’s state visit to Germany in September, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

The spokesman did not say in an emailed statement when or where the ministers will meet.

Merkel and Erdogan discussed bilateral ties and the situation in Syria during a phone call on Wednesday, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)