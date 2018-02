BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany wants a fast and fair judicial process that secures the release of a German-Turkish journalist jailed in Turkey a year ago, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“I said during the talks that we hope for a fast and constitutional (judicial) process for Deniz Yucel,” said Merkel during a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Emma Thomasson)