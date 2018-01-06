We'll do all we can to overcome difficulties in German-Turkish ties-Gabriel

GOSLAR, Germany, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday he had agreed with visiting Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to do everything possible to improve the ties between Berlin and Ankara that have soured in a series of disputes.

Cavusoglu signalled on Friday he wanted to build bridges with Germany, Turkey’s biggest trade partner and an important NATO ally, after disagreements such as over Ankara’s large-scale crackdown on suspected supporters of a failed 2016 coup and the arrest of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)