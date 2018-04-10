Merkel says Nord Stream 2 not possible without clarity for Ukraine

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could not go ahead without clarity on Ukraine’s role as a gas transit route, appearing to harden her stance towards the project.

“I made very clear that a Nord Stream 2 project is not possible without clarity on the future transit role of Ukraine,” she told a joint news conference in Berlin with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

“So you can see that it is not just an economic issue but there are also political considerations,” she added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Writing by Paul Carrel)