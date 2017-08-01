FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 15 days
German jobless total falls more than forecast in July
August 1, 2017 / 8:04 AM / in 15 days

German jobless total falls more than forecast in July

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 1(Reuters) - The number of unemployed Germans fell more than expected in July, the Federal Labour Office said on Tuesday, as Europe's biggest economy powers ahead - news likely to please Chancellor Angela Merkel seeking a fourth term in a September election.

The jobless total fell by 9,000 to 2.537 million in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed, compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 5,000.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.7 percent, the lowest level since reunification in 1990 and in line with the Reuters poll.

"The news from the labour market is positive... Employment has risen strongly again and the demand in businesses for new employees is continuing to rise at a high level," said Detlef Scheele, head of the Labour Office.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)

