BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German trade union Verdi is calling on security staff at Berlin’s Schoenefeld and Tegel airports to go on strike for up to four hours on Monday, action that will likely cause delays.

Verdi has called for the strike action to begin at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT), to put pressure on management in wage talks that are due to resume on Jan. 23. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams)