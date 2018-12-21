German airport security staff to go on strike in January - union

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - German union Verdi said it was calling on security staff at several German airports to go on strike in January to put pressure on management in wage talks.

The union did not provide exact dates for walkouts but said it would not call for strikes during regional school holidays. It also did not say which airports would be affected.

Verdi said it was negotiating on behalf of 23,000 security workers in Germany.

Wage talks are to resume on Jan. 23, it said.