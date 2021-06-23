Blinken says Nordstream 2 is Russian project that undermines Ukraine

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Nordstream 2 is a Russian geopolitical project that undermines the security of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that the United States wants to ensure Russia does not use energy as a coercive tool against Europe or Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin after meeting his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Blinken said that Washington was determined to see if it can make something positive out of a difficult situation and strengthen Europe’s energy security.