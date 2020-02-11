Company News
February 11, 2020

German conservative lawmakers back compromise on 5G - sources

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling conservatives have backed a position paper on 5G mobile networks that recommends tougher rules on foreign vendors while stopping short of banning China’s Huawei , sources said.

The document was drafted by Christian Democrat leaders to address the concerns of party rebels who see Huawei as a threat to national security. It is intended to lay the ground for Merkel’s coalition government to adopt a common position on 5G after months of divisive debate. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

