Germany has proof that Huawei worked with Chinese intelligence - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The German government is in possession of evidence that Huawei, the leading maker of telecoms network equipment, has collaborated with Chinese intelligence, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Wednesday.

“At the end of 2019, intelligence was passed to us by the U.S., according to which Huawei is proven to have been cooperating with China’s security authorities,” the newspaper quoted a confidential foreign ministry document as saying.

No comment was immediately available from the German government or from Huawei on the Handelsblatt report. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Andreas Rinke Editing by Michelle Martin)