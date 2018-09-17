FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

German gas market is open to all participants - govt spokeswoman

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s gas market is open to all market participants, a government spokeswoman said on Monday after newspaper Bild reported that U.S. firms expect to start delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany in four years at the latest.

“The German gas market is basically open to all market participants,” government spokeswoman Martina Fietz told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

She added that it was up to the traders and distributors who are active on the German gas market to decide on specific supply relationships. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Maria Sheahan)

