Merkel to meet Trump, Rouhani at U.N. - spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Tuesday hold separate talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a government spokesman said.

Merkel “will today hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly - one with President Trump and the other with President Rouhani,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)