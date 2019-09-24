Energy
September 24, 2019 / 2:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Merkel to meet Trump, Rouhani at U.N. - spokesman

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Tuesday hold separate talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a government spokesman said.

Merkel “will today hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly - one with President Trump and the other with President Rouhani,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)

