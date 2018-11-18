Nearly half of German firms expect growing trade strains with U.S.- survey

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Forty-four percent of German firms expect a further escalation of trade tensions between Europe and the United States, which is likely to continue to dampen new investments, the RND newspaper chain reported, citing a survey by the IW economic institute.

Thirty-four percent do not see trade ties growing more strained, RND reported.

It said 41 percent of firms surveyed considered it unlikely that the United States and the European Union would reach agreement on a transatlantic trade agreement.