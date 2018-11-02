German car registrations down 7 pct in October - source

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Germany fell 7 percent year-on-year in October, a source told Reuters on Friday, as manufactures struggle to adjust to a more stringent emissions testing regime.

The source said 252,000 new cars were registered in October.

The number of new cars registered in the January to October period rose 1.4 percent compared to a year earlier to 2.9 million vehicles, the source said.

German car authority KBA is due to publish its official October registrations data later on Friday.