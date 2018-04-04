German car sales fall 3.5 pct in March to 348,000 cars - source

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German new car sales fell 3.5 percent last month from year-earlier levels to about 348,000 vehicles because of two fewer selling days, an auto industry source said.

Registrations of passenger cars in Europe’s largest auto market still rose 4 percent in the January-to-March period to about 879,000 vehicles, making it the strongest first quarter since 2000, the source said.

Sales of diesel-powered vehicles plunged about 20 percent in the first three months of 2018 and held a share of about 39 percent of Germany’s car market, the source said.

Germany’s KBA automotive watchdog is expected to release official vehicle registration data later on Wednesday.