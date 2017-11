FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new passenger cars in Germany rose 3.9 percent to 272,855 in October, rebounding after a 3 percent decline in September, Germany’s KBA motor authority said on Thursday.

Germany’s auto industry association VDA last month raised its forecast for 2017 car sales to 3.5 million vehicles, up 4 percent from 2016, helped by automakers’ trade-in incentives for older diesel models. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)