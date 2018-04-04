FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

German diesel car sales fell further in March - KBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Sales of diesel-powered new cars in Germany fell further in March as overall registrations in Europe’s biggest auto market declined 3.4 percent, the country’s KBA automotive watchdog said.

Sales of diesel cars fell 25.4 percent in March, the first month after a court ruled that cities can ban vehicles to tackle pollution, taking a share of 31.4 percent of Germany’s car market, the KBA said on Wednesday.

Overall registrations declined to 347,433 passenger cars last month, the KBA said, confirming a report by Reuters/ (Reporting by Andreas Cremer Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
