HAMBURG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German new passenger car registrations jumped by 19-20% in December year-on-year to at least 283,300 vehicles, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.

In 2019 as a whole, registrations were up 5% to 3.61 million vehicles, the source added.

Official car registrations are due later on Monday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Edward Taylor and Michelle Martin)