German new car sales fall 3.4 pct in Sept. -source

HAMBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German new car sales fell 3.4 percent in September to about 288,000 vehicles, the fourth monthly decline this year, an industry source said on Wednesday.

Year-to-date registrations of new passenger cars in Europe’s largest auto market were up 2.2 percent at 2.61 million units, said the source, who asked not to be identified because official sales data have been released yet.

Diesel vehicle registrations declined more strongly in September than in previous months, the source said, without being more specific.

Germany’s KBA federal motor vehicle authority is expected to publish brand-by-brand registration figures later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)