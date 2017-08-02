German new car sales up 1.5 pct in July -source

HAMBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German new car sales edged up 1.5 percent in July to about 283,000 vehicles, with customer demand slowed by the summer holidays, an auto industry source said.

Seven-month new car registrations in Europe’s largest auto market rose 2.8 percent to slightly more than 2 million vehicles, the source said, declining to be named because official car-sales data has not been published yet.

The share of diesel-car registrations slumped by 12.5 percent last month, continuing its decline amid public calls for diesels to be banned from major cities to crack down on pollution.

Germany’s federal motor transport authority KBA is expected to release official registrations later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)