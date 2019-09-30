German regulator annuls Vodafone charges for mobile clients

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s BNetzA network regulator on Monday said it had annulled a charge Vodafone imposes on other providers if clients decide to keep their previous phone number, a move that could also affect other telecoms operators in Germany.

The regulator said that it had set a new maximum threshold for the costs operators are allowed to charge on each other if clients carry on their numbers and that Vodafone’s prices were too high. It has thus lowered the charge.

“The now imposed prices have been determined through a Europe-wide comparison,” the regulator said, adding that all telecoms providers needed to comply with the new price limit.

BNetzA will also start to review charges providers seek to pass on to costumers, with significant price cuts to be expected, it added. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa)