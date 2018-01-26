German union to pursue further wage talks, strikes averted for now

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Powerful German union IG Metall will hold off for now calling on industrial workers to stage all-out strikes to hold last-ditch talks with employers over higher wages and the right to shortened working hours, the union said on Friday.

After discussions among IG Metall’s executive committee and nationwide tariff committees, the union decided to make a final attempt to strike a deal over wages and working conditions, IG Metall’s chief Joerg Hofmann said at a press conference in Frankfurt on Friday.

“The outcome of talks remains uncertain,” Hofmann said, adding that differences of opinion over what constitutes a fair wage had widened during the previous four rounds of talks.