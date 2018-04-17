FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 17, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

German public sector wage deal calls for three-step pay raise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - A wage agreement hammered out by negotiators for trade unions and employers calls for over 2 million German public sector workers to get pay raises in three steps over 30 months, a source familiar with the deal and German media said on Tuesday.

The deal, which must still be approved by the unions and the employers association, would give workers a 3.19 percent raise backdated to March 1, followed by a 3.09 percent increase from April 1, 2019, and a further 1.06 percent from March 1, 2020. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.