German public sector wage deal calls for three-step pay raise

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - A wage agreement hammered out by negotiators for trade unions and employers calls for over 2 million German public sector workers to get pay raises in three steps over 30 months, a source familiar with the deal and German media said on Tuesday.

The deal, which must still be approved by the unions and the employers association, would give workers a 3.19 percent raise backdated to March 1, followed by a 3.09 percent increase from April 1, 2019, and a further 1.06 percent from March 1, 2020. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Alison Williams)