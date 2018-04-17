FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Breakthrough in German union public sector wage talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s public sector unions and employers have reached a breakthrough in marathon pay talks, two sources involved in the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.

A compromise reached during the talks will still have to be approved by the Verdi trade union, which has 2.3 million members, and the dbb association of civil servants, which represents 344,000 people, the sources said.

The sources did not provide details about the pay deal.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin

