January 29, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in 3 hours

German industrial strikes damage firms - employers' association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Twenty-four hour strikes by Germany’s powerful IG Metall union will be highly damaging for companies, employers’ association Gesamtmetall said on Monday, adding that it was seeking a compromise sustainable for both parties.

“There is major damage given that all companies in the delivery chain are affected,” said Oliver Zander of Gesamtmetall. “Twenty-four hour strikes are irresponsible and threaten jobs.”

He said employers had at the weekend offered a 6.8 percent wage increase over 27 months.

“We want a compromise that is sustainable for both sides,” added Zander.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan

