January 27, 2018 / 10:08 AM / in 2 days

German regional wage talks for industrial workers end without agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Overnight wage talks for industrial workers in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg ended with no agreement on Saturday, the regional employers’ association said, raising the prospect of nationwide walkouts.

Powerful German union IG Metall had said on Friday it would hold off on its threat to call all-out strikes to hold last-ditch talks with employers over higher wages and the right to shorter working hours for industrial workers.

Any deal in Baden-Wuerttemberg would typically be applied in other states as well. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

