RPT-Germany awards warships construction contract to Dutch shipyard Damen

(Repeats without changes to text)

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany has awarded Dutch shipyard Damen a contract to construct at least four new multi-role warships worth nearly 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in an alliance with its Bremen-based partner Luerssen, the armed forces and budget lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The ship tender is one of Germany’s biggest arms projects, along with a contract for the MEADS missile defence system and the new Franco-German fighter jet (FCAS).

The first warship is expected to be delivered in 2027, the Bundeswehr armed forces said in a statement, confirming a Reuters report from Monday. The contract includes an option to build two additional MKS 180 warships. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Timothy Heritage)