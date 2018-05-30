FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's GetBack posts FY net loss of $345 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - Polish troubled debt collector GetBack said on Tuesday night its full-year net loss came at 1.3 billion zlotys ($345.74 million) compared with net profit of 200 million zlotys a year earlier.

GetBack ran into trouble after buying large portfolios of distressed debt at higher prices than its competitors and funding this with short-term bond issues.

The company had earlier postponed its 2017 earnings. In May, it estimated its full-year net loss to be about 1.2 billion zlotys.

The court has opened an accelerated restructuring procedure over GetBack, while the financial market regulator has submitted to the prosecutor’s office a notice of offence in relation to the company’s activities.

$1 = 3.7600 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
